‘Most frightening experience’ for ex

When police were called to a domestic incident in Lurgan they saw a distressed woman run out of house with a baby in her arms, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Inside they found the house in a state of disarray and a 25-year-old man in a heavily intoxicated condition.

He was Darryl Dale, Linen Court Hostel, Armagh, and he admitted criminal damage to a door, kettle and chair on December 11 last year.

The court heard that at 11.40pm police were called to a domestic incident at Sloan Street in Lurgan.

The injured party was in a distressed state and she ran from the house with a child in her arms.

The house was in disarray and there was a hole in the kettle. Dale was heavily intoxicated.

The injured party said she had been out with a friend and when she came home she noticed damage caused to her property.

Dale said he was angry and frustrated.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

A defence barrister said it was not a nice situation for his client’s ex-partner to come home to. He added that Dale had co-operated with probation and was willing and able to give something back.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a ‘most frightening experience’ for the ex-partner and was something a young child should not be part of.

She added that the defendant’s record gave some cause for concern because of its recidivist nature.

Judge Kelly imposed a combination order of probation for 18 months and 80 hours community service.