MLA supports missionary team

Upper Bann DUP MLACarla Lockhart has offered her support to local girls as they prepare to visit Uganda on a mission trip with well known and loved charity Fields of Life.

The team are going out in July under the banner of Cultivat8 and will engage in building, painting, health education, sports, digging a borehole and children’s or adult’s ministry in association with local churches. Mrs Lockhart met the girls at a recent fundraising event, which was held in the Old Town Hall in Banbridge.

Speaking as someone who has been on two missionary trips to Africa, Carla Lockhart MLA said: “Short-Term Mission Teams are an excellent way to experience the African culture, meet new people, and best of all – change lives.

“There is no doubt that the lives of these 19 young people who are travelling to Uganda will be enriched and changed by their experiences.

“I was so encouraged to speak with the local girls at their fundraising event in the Old Town Hall in Banbridge.

“I was very struck by their selflessness and their desire to help others less fortunate than us.

“I would encourage any young people locally who are considering going on such a trip to take the step of faith.

“I wish the team well and pray that their labor of love will be richly blessed.” Find out more about the charity at www.fieldsoflife.org.