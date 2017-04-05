MLA meets chief officer over electoral register concerns

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart has met the Chief Electoral Officer to address concerns over the number of people removed from the register between May 2016 and March this year.

Legislation in Northern Ireland doesn’t allow for continuous placement on the electoral roll and everyone must register periodically.

Following circulars sent to every house in Northern Ireland in 2013 the current electoral roll was produced, excluding those who didn’t return their forms to the office.

According to Upper Bann MLA Ms Lockhart, the removal caused a lot of discontent among prospective voters and she aims to see it does n’t happen again in the constituency.

“I want to thank the Chief Electoral Officer for giving of her time and clarifying the issues that had arisen,” she said.

“ I want to ensure that people who want to exercise their right to vote can do so.

“As part of this process I am holding a voter registration clinic in Brownlow House on April 18 at 7-830pm.”