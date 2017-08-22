MLA congratulates organisers of dementia awareness coffee morning

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated the organisers of a coffee morning at Banbridge Hockey Club in aid of Dementia awareness.

The event which was organised by Mo Gilliland and Alison Peters took the form of an afternoon tea and was supported in good numbers.

Recently Alzheimer’s UK set aside a week to raise awareness of the differing strands of Dementia and any investment that can be made in this area will assist in identifying better treatment for the illness.

Speaking after attending the event Carla Lockhart said: “I want to congratulate Mo, Alison and their team of dedicated workers for organising this event for such a worthy cause.

“Dementia affects so many and has a huge impact on both the sufferer and their families.

“It is vital that we get more investment into research of this and see a positive difference in the lives of sufferers and their families.

“This was a superb event and one I was delighted to attend.”

Find out more about the charity Alzheimer’s UK by logging onto www.alzheimers.org.uk