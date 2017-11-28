Met Office warning to take care on icy roads in Province

A Met Office Yellow Warning of Ice for Northern Ireland remains in place – valid until 9am – and there is a risk of ice on roads this morning.
Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was undertaken last night/overnight, and further salting of scheduled roads has been undertaken or is ongoing this morning where considered necessary.
Showers have however been causing salt wash-off and road users should exercise caution when travelling this morning.
