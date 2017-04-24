Meeting held to help boost town centre

Promoting Banbridge Town Centre was on the agenda at a special meeting held between traders, representatives and Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart.

It was revealed how in conjunction with ABC Council the Executive have already planned for a regeneration of Banbridge and public realm works to update the town centre, a move welcomed by the Upper Bann member.

Last week at the Old Town Hall the traders and other interested parties had the opportunity to express their views on how the town centre would be best served.

The consensus by those gathered was that the Council can market Banbridge more due to its strategic links between Belfast and Dublin and close proximity to the A1.

Among the topics discussed was the lack of a Stormont administration one the DUP MLA is keen to see restored so that the rates review can proceed and that this may benefit town centres who feel they are being overcharged for the facility they provide.

Speaking after the meeting, Carla Lockhart said: “This was a very useful engagement meeting with a constructive conversation around the issues raised.

“I have been engaged with discussions previously around the public realm works and the Banbridge masterplan and whilst I am very keen to see these go ahead and I also believe the traders and Chamber of Trade need to be kept fully engaged in this process and need to be the main consultees on issues pertaining to the town centre.

“Banbridge has a great town centre with potential for much more passing trade and I am glad this is recognised by the Council officers.