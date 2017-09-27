McKee family congratulated by MLA Carla Lockhart

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and party colleagues have supported a coffee morning in Banbridge Town Hall hosted by the McKee family and their daughter Grace.

Grace suffers from a rare heart condition and each year the McKee family hold a coffee morning in aid of the Heartbeat Trust to help support them in their work. The Heartbeat Trust have been in Northern Ireland since 1984 and support children with heart disease and their families. They want to ensure that children and their families receive the best care, treatment and support possible.

Speaking after attending the event Carla Lockhart said, “I want to congratulate Aaron, Judith, Rebecca and Grace on this successful event. Each year with their team of helpers they put in so much work to give something back to the Trust. It is always a very friendly happy event which raises a lot of money and gives people the opportunity to meet Grace and learn about her condition and what the Trust do. I found the morning most enjoyable and look forward to hearing the final sum of money raised for this very worthy cause.”

The Heartbeat Trust supports families of children with heart disease in Northern Ireland. www.childrensheartbeattrust.org/