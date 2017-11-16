Mayor goes to aid of 98-year-old driver

Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson found himself rescuing a motorist with a flat tyre last night - with the driver in question being the grand old age of 98.

Mr Wilson was flagged down by the elderly man on the Markethill Road around 10.20pm.

He said, “He had managed to get the wheel out of the boot but he had no wrench and it was dark, although he did have a wee mobile phone with him.

“I had my tools with me and he was back on his way in 10 minutes.”

Mr Wilson added, “I would say to people, especially now in the winter months, that it is worth checking you have an inflated spare wheel, a torch, a working jack, a lock nut adapter for your alloy wheel nuts and a wrench for undoing the wheel nuts.”