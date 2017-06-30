Man killed in road crash is named

The man who died following a road crash near to Hillsborough has been named.

The crash occurred at about 5.40pm on Thursday evening on the A1, close to the Hillsborough flyover just to the north of the town.

It was initially reported by police that a man in his 50s was in a critical condition following the accident, and then later on Friday the PSNI reported that he had died.

At about 6.30pm on Friday, they gave the name of the deceased as Robert Ferrin.

They also stated that his exact age was 61, and that he hailed from the Belfast area.

The PSNI said Mr Ferrin was the driver of a metallic grey Ford Focus that was involved in the single vehicle collision on the north-bound carriageway.

Inspector David McClements appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who witnessed the grey coloured Ford Focus, VRM RX17ECV, travelling on the north close to the Hillsborough flyover prior to the collision to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 968 of 29/06/17.