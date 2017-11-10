Man in critical condition after crash near Portadown.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a ‘serious’ road traffic crash near Portadown.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, is in intensive care after the crash late last night (Thursday, November 9).

Police said the Dobbin Road has now reopened after the crash at its junction with Artabrackagh Road and Stonebridge roundabout.

The PSNI added the incident involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

They are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Inspector John Allen said: “Police received a report at around 9pm, that a white Citroen C3 car had been in collision with a male pedestrian.

“The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene. A man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a critical condition this morning.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling on the Dobbin Road last night and who saw the Citroen car or a group of men walking along the road to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1268 09/11/17.”