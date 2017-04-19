Man in 20s dies following motorcycle collision in Co Armagh

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a collision with a tractor in Co Armagh.

The incident took place on the Ballymacanallen Road near Gilford around 1.25pm on Wednesday (April 19).

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while specialist accident investigators examine the scene.

PSNI Inspector Gregory Beckett has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road at around 1.20pm or who witnessed the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”