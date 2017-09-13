Search

Man due in Glasgow court after Celtic incident

A fan runs up to Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League match at Celtic Park
A fan runs up to Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League match at Celtic Park

A Portadown man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court this afternoon (Wednesday) after an incident at a Celtic football match.

A man appeared to run onto the pitch and aim a kick at a player during the match against Paris St Germain in Glasgow yesterday.

The Scottish Court and Tribunal Service confirmed that the man is from Portadown and faces two charges - offensive behaviour at football and assault.