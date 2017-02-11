Man charged after £200k of cocaine found during police search

A 39-year-old man has been charged with drugs related offences after £200,000 of cocaine was found during a police search.

The drugs along with other items were discovered following a search of a house in Carbry Heights, Keady, County Armagh on Friday morning.

The search was carried out at a property in Keady.

The man has been charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, concealing criminal property and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 36-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released on police bail.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Cash and other items seized during the search.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “Following a search this morning police have removed cocaine with an estimated street value of £200,000. A large quantity of cash, a Lexus car and a KTM Motorcycle have also been seized. I am delighted that this large amount of drugs and a firearm have been removed from our streets. This is another example of the PSNI’s commitment to tackling the issue of illegal drugs in our society and we are determined to continue to combat illegal drug supply and use.

“If you know anything about the illegal supply or use of drugs in your area, please contact your local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”