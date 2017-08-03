Man accused of assault is cleared

A 43-year-man accused of assaulting a woman had the charge dismissed when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

James Elliott, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, had denied common assault on March 14 this year.

No witnesses were called and the judge decided the case on the papers.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that a 999 call had been made by the alleged injured party’s sister who indicated that the defendant was ‘wrecking the house’ but there was no indication of any assault perpetrated at that time.

She added that after police arrived body worn camera footage showed no sign of any wrecking nor were police shown anything that was supposed to be wrecked.

The sister said Elliott hit the injured party and there is a red mark on her neck. She was reasonably intoxicated and the injured party made no complaint.

The judge added that given her level of intoxication she could have bumped against something.

She dismissed the charge against Elliott.