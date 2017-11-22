Love for Life charity opens its new offices

Local charity, Love for Life, has officially opened its new offices in Waringstown.

Cutting the ribbon at the Saturday morning event was local hero Ted Harrison who, despite recently having a very significant birthday, spent weeks painting the offices which serve as headquarters for Love for Life.

Based in Waringstown since 2005, Love for Life offers schools and community groups excellent values-rich Relationships and Sexuality Education programmes to help young people value themselves, relationships and sex.

Thanks to the generosity of local supporters and businesses, the twelve staff can now work in an accessible, safe and creative environment.

Chief Executive, Judith Cairns, said; “We are passionate about young people having access to good quality information which affirms their dignity, worth and value.

“We are currently running a campaign which offers every post-primary school across Northern Ireland our Icebergs and Babies programme free of charge to their Year 10 or Year 11 pupils.

“Last year, 73% of schools took advantage of that offer and we are already forecasting an increase for this current academic year. Alongside that, we offer a whole suite of school programmes.

General Manager, Graham Hare thanked those who had attended. “Without the support and generosity of our volunteers and donors, our work simply could not happen. We want to extend our thanks to those who made our renovation possible, including ABC Council who contributed to the costs of improving the energy efficiency of the building.”