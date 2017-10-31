Locally based watch dealer hopes to help return stolen Rolex to pensioner

A local watch expert has offered his services to help track down a stolen Rolex, which was taken during a violent burglary on a Banbridge pensioner earlier this month.

Last week the Leader reported how the man in his 60s had to escape out his bathroom window after three men broke into his house and forced him to hand over cash.

They also took an expensive Rolex watch that had a lot of sentimental value for the man.

Having read the harrowing story, Banbridge watch dealer Nico van der Horst contacted the Leader to offer his help and do all he can to track down the watch to the rightful owner.

Using the specific details of the watch, he hopes that any attempted sale of the watch across Europe will alert him to it and then it can be traced.

WatchNI.co.uk owner, Nico said: “I was reading the story and I couldn’t believe people would do this to someone.

“It’s very sad and it’s clear the watch has sentimental value to the man involved.

“I have been trading watches for over ten years and hopefully using my links in the business I will be able to track the watch down.”

A police spokesperson appealed for information about the incident, they said: “It was reported that at around 9.50pm on Tuesday evening entry was gained to the property and a sum of money and a Rolex watch was stolen.”

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact police in Lurgan on the non–emergency number 101 quoting reference 1453 24/10/17.

“Or, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”