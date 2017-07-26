Local people get dancing for charity

Power NI, Northern Ireland’s leading energy supplier, recently donated £250 to help fund a sponsored Zumbathon in Banbridge Leisure Centre.

The event raised over £800 to be donated to NI Children’s Hospice.

Power NI donated £250 to the local hospice support group for the Zumbathon as part of their ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship scheme. The Helping Hands initiative encourages employees to provide help and support and build strong relationships within the local community. Power NI staff member and support group volunteer, Amy Bennington, nominated the charity as a very worthy recipient of the funding.

Amy Bennington - from Power NI said: “We were overwhelmed by the support we received for our Zumbathon and we would like to sincerely thank everyone who came along on the night. I would especially like to thank Power NI, who very generously sponsored the event through their £250 donation as part of our staff sponsorship scheme. The scheme is great as it allows us to give something back to our local community and we’ve been able to raise money for a great charity.”

Due to Power NI’s staff sponsorship, all funds raised through this event will be used by Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice to provide special nursing care to life limited children and their families living across Northern Ireland.

Amy continued: “Every pound raised really does make a difference to the lives of the special families that NI Children’s Hospice care for. We would like to thank the Banbridge community for their ongoing support of NI Children’s Hospice.”