Local MLA welcomes the planned upgrade of Maglion Terrace play area

Planned works for the upgrade of play facilities at Maglion Terrace, Banbridge have been welcomed by local MLA Carla Lockhart.

The playpark area of the development had become rundown and residents had approached the Upper Bann representative with regard to a refurbishment of the park.

After lobbying the council, a proposal has now been made to refresh the current facilities with paint, additional bark in the children’s play area and removal of dead tree roots.

Speaking on the upgrade works she said: “I welcome the undertaking from the local council on this play area. This will be of great benefit to the children and parents.

“I want to thank the council for taking my representation on board and look forward to this work being completed in the coming months. Council will be painting the multi play unit after the summer holidays and kids go back to school, they will sand and refinish the summer seat, remove the stone boulders which are inhibiting maintenance in the area and bark will will topped up post summer holidays.”