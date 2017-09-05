Local lifeguards are the top team

A squad of lifeguards from Banbridge Leisure Centre recently made a splash when they took gold at the inaugural Northern Ireland Top Team Lifeguard Championship at the Olympia Leisure Centre in Belfast.

The competition, which was hosted by GLL in partnership with Belfast City Council, saw nine teams of professional lifeguards from council areas throughout Northern Ireland test their skills both in and out of the water.

The team from Banbridge Leisure Centre which consisted of Zoe Dennison, Mark Judge, Sophie Rimmer and John McGreevy went head to head against counterparts from Shankill, Whiterock, Olympia, Falls and Grove leisure centres in Belfast as well as facilities in Craigavon, Newry and Omagh.

Once the scores were tallied up it was a triumphant Banbridge Leisure Centre team who came out top and received their trophy from Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister.

On welcoming the Banbridge team back to the leisure centre after their success, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson offered his congratulations to all involved saying: “This was a fantastic opportunity for all lifeguards to showcase their lifesaving skills and well done to all staff.”

GLL Regional Director Gareth Kirk said: “Lifeguarding is one of the most important services we provide in leisure centres. We take the training and development of these professional team members very seriously. This the first time we have brought lifeguards from across the country together and plan to grow the competition in the coming years.”