Lisnisky Care Home staff arrested after elderly man hospitalised

Two members of staff at Lisnisky Care Home have been released on police bail after an alleged incident in which an elderly man sustained a number of injuries.

Police confirmed that the man is currently receiving treatment in hospital after being admitted on Friday evening, April 14.

Both staff members were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They were interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “The police investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details available at this time.”

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for the home’s owner, the Four Seasons Health Care Group, said an increased level of monitoring and management oversight had been put in place at Lisnisky.

The group added it was taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents, “which is always our first consideration”.

MLA Doug Beattie said the news “will strike dread in the heart of any person who is about to enter a care home”.

He added, “It will affect the confidence of those already there and the family members who must take the difficult decision to put their loved ones in a care home, elderly, those who are frail with age, mentally ill, lonely and alone deserve to be treated with respect in our residential care homes.

“There can be no place in our care system for the abuse of the most vulnerable.”