Linen Hill hoping to taste award success

A Banbridge restaurant are hoping to be named as the Best Restaurant in County Down at the Foods Awards NI tonight (Monday).

Linen Hill, The Outlet Banbridge are shortlisted in the category and are hoping to pick up the award at the black tie event to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast tonight (Monday).

Thousands of nominations came in from across Northern Ireland with the public voting for their favourites to reward the best in the food industry

The Food Awards Northern Ireland seek to distinguish and show appreciation to those establishments and professionals in the food industry that serve us the best dishes, as well as help us to explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.

The awards celebrate and reward the very best in the Northern Irish food sector. Based on a public vote, the awards commend the talented individuals and businesses dedicated to constantly delivering high-quality dishes, produce and supplies to ensure impeccable service to their customers. The glamorous night promises to be the biggest and most memorable event in the food industry calendar this year with a range of accolades to be presented to the most deserving professionals and businesses in the field.

Irfan Younis of event organisers Creative Oceanic said: “We are delighted to see so many people getting involved in the Food Awards Northern Ireland. We have had a fantastic response from the public following last year’s inaugural ceremony and we are looking forward to welcoming and commending successful food industry professionals in a celebration of their tireless work. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck.”