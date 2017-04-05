Kinallen Orangeman hits the right note

A Kinallen man recognised at the 12th annual Orange Community Awards has dedicated the award to his family.

Geoffrey Dickson of Kinallen Purple Star LOL 247, won the ‘Individual Musician’s Award’. Geoffrey plays the flute in Kinallen Flute Band and plays the accordion in Corbet Accordion Band.

He joined Kinallen Flute Band at just four years old, following in his dad’s footsteps. Geoffrey has been teaching Kinallen Flute Band for 50 years and has been teaching Corbet Accordion Band for over 20 years.

He told the Leader that winning this award was a major surprise, he said: “I was shocked to be honest, but I received it gladly and greatly, it was a real honour to me.

“I have always been one of the those people who believe in the old teaching of the Orange Order that it is better to give than to receive. My life and my family’s life has always been about this.

“I feel that music is a gift and I’m happy to be involved with the bands and the teaching side of it is one of the greatest moments of joy. To see someone who is maybe low on confidence, develop and learn an instrument and then parade gives me a great feeling of pride.

“The bands also play at local old people’s homes and schools, it is great to get the residents involved with the music and this can be very rewarding.”

Geoffrey’s son Andrew is a past member of the Corbet Accordion Band and his wife May, daughters Christina and Alicia and his grand-daughter Aimee also play in the band. Geoffrey’s lodge (Kinallen Purple Star LOL 247) also won the prize for ‘Lodge Community Involvement.

“This award is dedicated to my family, the flute band and the accordion band. It is not just for me, but it is an award for all of them,” he added.