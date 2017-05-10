Kinallen Orange Lodge members honoured

On Thursday April 20, in Kinallen Orange Hall 50 Year membership jewels were presented by Deputy Master, Bro.Ryan McKee of Kinallen Purple Star LOL 247 to Bro. George Dickson and Bro. Denis Moreland.

Also on the same evening, Sir Knight Thomas Smyth,County Grand Treasurer, alongside Worshipful Master of Sir Knight Ross McNeill of Kinallen Temperance RBP 1013 to Sir Knight George Dickson, Sir Knight William McIlroy and Sir Knight Denis Moreland.

Officers and Committee of Kinallen Purple Star LOL 247 celebrating Bro. Jim Elliott, PM, Chap, Lect. 80th Year certicate

Kinallen Purple Star, LOL 247 marked another special moment in Lodge history, where Lodge members presented Bro. Jim Elliott , his 80 Years Membership Certificate.

Bro. Jim Elliott, is a faithful servant to God, and a well respected Brother in Kinallen Purple Star.

During these 80 years of service in his private Lodge, LOL 247 he served as Worshipful Master, Chaplain and Lecturer for over 50 years and continues to hold the position of President of Kinallen Flute Band, LOL 247.

Bro. William Stewart presenting 80th Year Membership certificate to Bro. Jim Elliott.