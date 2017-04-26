Katie makes her debut at schools rowing regatta

New-Bridge Integrated College A Level Student, Katie Canniford, was delighted to participate in the Schools All Ireland Rowing Regatta, which was held in Limerick on Sunday April 23.

This was Katie’s first appearance in the schools’ league and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Katie took up rowing just 18 months ago and she has already competed in the All-Ireland indoor championships where she came third and also in the British indoor rowing championships achieving sixth place.

Katie was inspired by the 2012 Olympic games and became involved in water sports shortly thereafter.

She joined Portadown Boat Club in 2015 and competes regularly at club level.

She is currently on a training programme in Belfast and receives instruction each weekend from an Northern Ireland Development Coach.

Katie participated in trials in February and has advanced to the second stage of water training.

At the end of the eight week programme Katie hopes to be selected for the Irish Development Programme ‘Tall and Talented’.

This programme trains athletes to compete at international level such as World championships and potentially Olympic standard.

Katie’s dream is to compete at an international level and she is determined to put in the training to reach her full potential.

In addition to rowing, Katie is currently studying for three A Level examinations in June 2017 and is an active member of Aghaderg Camogie Club and represents the College in this field also.

New-Bridge is extremely proud of Katie and could not wish for a more fitting ambassador for New-Bridge Integrated College.

The school’s principal, Mrs Anderson, commented: “We have high hopes for Katie and wish her continued success.”