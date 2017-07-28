It’s women-only as Jenny opens gym

A young mum who did a government-funded fitness course while unemployed has started the first women-only gym in the Craigavon area.

Jenny McCann (26) opened Key to Fitness in Bluestone Business Park just under a month ago.

And her clientele includes women aged from 14 to 60 plus, most of whom feel more comfortable in a women-only setting.

Jenny, who ran women-only exercise classes at Brownlow Hub for four years, and is continuing these in her new premises, said more and more women are starting to recognise the benefits of exercise.

“I have women of all shapes and sizes and from all ethnic groups. There is a woman who comes every day and she is 56.

“It was a service which wasn’t being offered anywhere else. I hated school but I have always been interested in fitness. ”

The gym, which opens from 9-9 Monday to Friday and 9-3 on Saturday and Sunday, is predominantly a weight-lifting gym, with some cardio equipment as well.

Jenny stresses that weight-lifting, which is very much in vogue now, is not about stereotypical big muscles and bulk but about toning.

She said, “It can work all over, from stomach to thighs, whatever the individual wants to concentrate on.”

The mum-of-one, whose son Jaiden is two, also draws up programmes and meal plans to help the women reach their fitness goals.

Meanwhile, the exercise classes last for 45 minutes each in the morning and evenings and cover everything from high intensity training to boxercise and abs.