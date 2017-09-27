Invest in your future with CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) invites you to its October Open Days to find out about the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

Students of all ages study at CAFRE because they’re interested in getting a good job at the end of their course.

Equine students enjoying their studies at Enniskillen Campus

The results speak for themselves – on average over 98% of CAFRE’s students are in employment, on a gap year or progress onto further education within six months of completing their course.

If you’re a hands-on type of person who doesn’t want to be stuck behind a desk ALL day, then CAFRE courses, and the careers they lead to, are perfect for you.

CAFRE Open Days are timed to coincide with students completing university applications through UCAS and also with the opening of its own Further Education course applications for students leaving school after GCSEs in June 2018.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise. Loughry’s Open Day is on Tuesday, October 10 from 3pm to 8pm, so come along and check out what Loughry can offer you.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the main provider of courses in Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering and Veterinary Nursing. If you are interested in any of these subjects, come along to our Open Day on Wednesday, October 11 from 3pm to 8pm.

Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Come along on Saturday, October 14 at 12 noon for information on Equine, Farriery and work-based Agriculture programmes.

All of CAFRE’s courses will prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each campus.

Thinking College… Discover CAFRE and join us at one of our Open Days. For further information: Tel: 0800 0284291; email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or visit www.cafre.ac.uk