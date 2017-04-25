Insurance policy had been cancelled

When he did not provide his insurance company with his no claims details a 29-year-old man’s policy was cancelled even though he was paying the premiums.

Ciaran Litter, Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on December 18 last year.

He was also given six points. On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for six months.

The court heard that he was stopped on the Northway in Portadown and asked to produce his insurance.

At a later date he attended at the police station and was not able to produce valid insurance.

The defendant said that he thought he was insured because he had been paying direct debits but his insurance had been cancelled at the beginning of November.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing the defendant, said the policy had been cancelled because his client had failed to provide details of his no claims discount.

Mr Hagan said that his client’s previous no insurance conviction came when he took his uncle’s vehicle.