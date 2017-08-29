‘If I see you again you are going to prison’

When he was stopped for a search under drugs legislation a man became aggressive with police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Carlos Silva (22), Queen Street, Portadown, admitted disorderly behaviour on June 10 this year.

The case had been put back from a previous court for a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that when police stopped the defendant to search him under the drugs act he became aggressive and said: “F—k off or I’ll knock you f—king out. Get your hands off me.”

Once body worn cameras were turned on he calmed down but then he dropped his trousers exposing his underwear. Silva then became involved again with police who were dealing with different males.

He started to walk away but then turned and said ‘f—k you’ to police.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client was fully apologetic for his actions which he knew were unacceptable.

He added that Silva did have difficulties with alcohol and has said that he had now stopped drinking.

Holding up the defendant’s record District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Silva this was the reason he was getting stopped by police.

She pointed out that in March the defendant had received a probation order and thought that was ‘wee jammy buns’ before appearing again in May and then this offence happened in June.

The judge added that she was running out of sentencing options with the defendant. She sentenced him to five months in prison, suspended for three years.

“If I see you once again for any offence you are going to prison,” Judge Kelly told Silva.