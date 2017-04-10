Hospital traffic and parking on the agenda

Upper Bann DUP MP David Simpson has met with the Interim Chief of the Southern Health Trust, Stephen McNally.

Speaking after the meeting Mr. Simpson said, “There is no doubt that our local health service is under pressure in terms of waiting lists, staffing, finance and on site infrastructure issues.

“The new Children’s Ward building is clearly visible on the Craigavon site and is set to be a world class provision; as construction on this project continues there is ultimately ongoing traffic flow issues.

“Discussions and planning will continue to ensure limited impact to hospital day patients and visitors.

“The extension of car parking provision comprising of 210 additional spaces at the Craigavon site will alleviate some of the traffic and parking congestion.

I wish to again put on public record my thanks to all the staff for their continued commitment as they maintain delivery of high quality care and treatment.”