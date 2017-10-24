Hospice shops to be taken over for the day in Apprentice style challenge

This Saturday (28th October) will see the Newry Junior Chamber members taking over all three Southern Area Hospice Shops in Newry, Rathfriland and Banbridge in an Apprentice style challenge for a second year running.

Each shop will be led by a captain and team members from the Newry Junior Chamber.

They will compete with each other to raise the most amount of money.

The three teams will be headed up by Jolene O’Hare from CTS Projects, who will be taking over the Newry Shop, Tara McAteer from Space who will be in the Rathfriland Shop and Martin Murtagh, Smart Online who is leading the team in the Banbridge Shop.

All teams will be fundraising in the build up to the shop takeover and will also have some fantastic items on sale for one day only.

From 9.30am until 4pm there will be bargains, entertainment and fashion advice on offer. If your business would like to get involved and compete in a Hospice Shops challenge, contact the Fundraising office on (028) 302 51333 for more information.