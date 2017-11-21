High-vis vests for local pupils

Calvin Mallon, a P4 pupil at Donaghcloney Primary School and Sarah Wilson who is in Primary 3 at Edenderry Primary School have both won hi-visibility vests for their respective classes as well as family cinema passes courtesy of Specsavers in Banbridge.

The colouring competition held during the half term holiday break, was organised by the Banbridge Specsavers store and provided prizes in two age categories, nursery to P3 and Primary 4 -Primary 7.

Primary 4 pupil Calvin Mallon from Donaghcloney PS collects his hi vis vests prize from Lindsay Whitten (Specsavers in Banbridge). Calvin won first prize in the P4-P7 age category in Specsavers half term holiday colouring competition and won a family cinema pass and hi visibility vests for his primary school class.

Runners-up Adam Gwyn (P3) from Edenderry PS and P6 pupil Jessica McCullough from Ballydown PS each won hi vis vests for their school class and a book and set of colouring pencils.

Wayne Watson, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Banbridge explained: “Each year Specsavers champions road safety and specifically in the run up to Road Safety Week, by giving local schools and community groups the opportunity to access high visibility vests. We decided to run a colouring competition for local schools and were delighted with the high quality level of entries.

“Through this competition we’re pleased to be able to provide local schools with vests which can be worn by pupils during school trips and events and travelling to and from school. It’s all part of Specsavers commitment to helping children stay safe on our roads.”