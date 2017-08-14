Time to take control of your health condition

Arthritis Care NI is inviting local people who are living with a long-term health problem such as arthritis, diabetes, MS, epilepsy or Parkinson’s to a free course to learn how to manage their condition.

“Arthritis Care’s free ‘Challenging Your Condition’ programme can give you the confidence and skills to manage your condition better and get on with living your life,” a spokesperson for the charity explained. “The programme will not cure your condition, but over six two-and-a-half-hour sessions you’ll learn how to manage your symptoms, relax, control your fatigue, eat healthily and keep moving, and work more closely with healthcare professionals.”

The next ‘Challenging Your Condition’ programme, supported by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, starts at 10.30am on Monday, September 4 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

It is free and open to anyone aged over 18 with a long-term health condition.

“The course leaders live with a long-term condition themselves, so they understand exactly how it feels and they create a relaxed, welcoming space where people can share their experiences and learn from each other,” the spokesperson continued.

“While every health condition and every individual are different, the difficulties people face are often similar and the programme offers something for everyone.”

To book a place call Yvonne - 028 9078 2940 or email yvonnek@arthritiscare.org.uk