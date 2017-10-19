Parking enforcement at hospital

Parking enforcement arrangements are to begin at Daisy Hill Hospital on Monday November 6.

A licensed car parking contractor will be patrolling the Daisy Hill site and will issue Parking Charge Notices (PCN) to drivers parked inappropriately.

The PCN fee will be set at £60 or £40 if paid within 14 days – clamping or towing may also be applied.

Enforcement will apply around the front of the main hospital and include the drop off zone, ambulance bays red hatched areas and blue light route which is critical for the ambulance route.

Enforcement will also be applied to vehicles parked at the Occupational Therapy/Renal carpark and in disabled spaces throughout the site without displaying a valid blue badge.

This new arrangement is being introduced in response to ongoing traffic issues.