New lesion found on young Cameron but Mexican doctors hopeful of curing it

A new lesion has been found on brave 12-year-old Cameron Truesdale who is in Mexico for life-saving treatment.

However doctors are confident that with radiotherapy they can eliminate it, his family have said.

The Waringstown boy has been in Monterrey for the last four weeks getting treatment for DIPG - a highly aggressive brain tumour, which doctors here said was inoperable.

His latest scan showed ‘significant shrinkage’ of his DIPG.

Cameron’s whole family including sisters Chloe (9), Courtney (2) and Caitlin (7 months), mum Cassandra Finnegan (29), his stepdad and father Hammy Truesdale, are in Mexico with Cameron while he goes through the intense treatment.

A pupil at Brownlow Integrated College in Craigavon, is receiving chemotherapy at the Mexican hospital.

From there, his mum Cassandra and dad Hammy issued a joint statement today:

“So we’ve been in Mexico now nearly 4 weeks and although at times we find it tough we have really rallied together and are seeing vast improvements with Cameron.

“He had his first treatment on the 25th of September and after about 5 days of rest Cameron was walking, talking and eating better and even ran for the first time in ages to hit his dad with a pool cue.

“We have seen significant improvement in all the areas of clinical symptoms which has been fantastic.

“Last week Cameron had 3 days of chemo and his first immunotherapy treatment on Friday which only today he is finding his strength again.

“Yesterday evening we had our first proper follow up with the doctors comparing his first MRI with Friday’s and we have seen significant shrinkage of his DIPG, there are parts of the tumour completely disappeared is no longer spread into the cerebellum like it was.

“Now like everything on this journey we did have a “but” and that but is that when looking at our 1st MRI here the doctors found another lesion in the right lateral ventricle of Camerons brain however our doctors are confident that with radiotherapy they can get rid of this too but it also adds between £10,000 and £12,000 dollars extra that we weren’t expecting.

“For now we will wait until the next MRI and see if there has been any movement in the mass and if required Cameron’s dad will return home to push fundraising efforts to ensure Cameron receives everything that he needs. It’s not ideal but whatever it takes we will make sure Cameron is ok.

“We honestly can’t thank everyone at home enough for your continued support, words of encouragement and more importantly your kind donations meaning Cameron is getting better.

The family need around £300k to continue with Cameron’s treatment and have set up a Just Giving page if anyone would like to donate.

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cure4cam