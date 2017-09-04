MLA issues invite to local health clinic

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart is inviting people to a health clinic in Banbridge later this month.

The DUP representative has teamed up with the Clear Pharmacy chain for the event, which she hopes will help improve the health and wellbeing of constituents.

The local clinic will take place at Cline Road Community House on September 14 (2pm - 4pm).

Appointments lasting 15 minutes each will be on offer during the event. Attendees can get a general health check, including their blood pressure, BMI and glucose levels tested.

“This is a great initiative by Clear Pharmacy to bring these health clinics to local communities,” Ms Lockhart commented.

“Appointment slots are booking up fast, so if you would like to avail please contact 028 3831 0088.”