Dromore ladies visit Patient and Client Council Roadshow

Dromore woman Madge Sneddon, together with her colleague Helen McIntyre, who both work in Hope and Soul, recently paid a visit to the Patient and Client Council’s roadshow in Newcastle.

Madge and Helen both work in the Hope and Soul shabby chic shop in Market Square, Dromore, which sells handmade gifts and furniture, and upcycled clothing to raise money for the Via Wings charity.

The Patient and Client Council got a warm reception from people in Newcastle when it called into the town on its roadshow around Northern Ireland and the local ladies were delighted to find out more about the work of the Council.

Patient and Client Council Involvement Project Coordinator, Nigel Warburton, said: “We were delighted to see some familiar faces from those in our membership scheme, as well as meeting lots of new people who wanted to know more about our work and how they can get involved.

“We were also conducting research into hospital waiting lists and asking people who are currently on a waiting list, or have been in the past two years, if they would take part. We were grateful to those who took time out to help us complete the survey.”