Begin your journey to better health with Chi Mi in Banbridge

Begin your journey to better health with a free six week Chi Me Programme at the FE McWilliam Gallery & Studio, Banbridge, commencing on Monday July 31 from 10am – 11am.

Chi Me exercises can help improve muscular strength, balance, co-ordination, flexibility and relaxation – so come along, forget about the world, unwind and enjoy the 30 to 40 minute sessions.

Each session will be rounded off by refreshments in the Gallery.

The series of Tai Chi influenced exercises will help you relax, breathe deeply and perform graceful upper and lower body moves that flow into each other.

As well as the numerous benefits that Chi Me can bring it also creates a wonderful sense of wellbeing and can improve quality of life.

Cathy Devlin from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council is looking forward to bringing the ever popular course to the F.E. McWilliam Gallery for the first time,

She explained: “We are delighted to be able to offer this free six week course in this unique setting, weather permitting we will use the relaxing gardens however we also have the option to use the fabulous gallery space if the weather is not in our favour.”

Places are limited so to avoid disappointment contact the F.E. McWilliam Gallery on 028 4062 3322 or info@femcwilliam.com to book your free place.

Please wear flat shoes and comfortable trousers. Please note there will be no class on Monday August 28 due to the Bank holiday.

If you would like more information on becoming a Chi Me Facilitator email Orla Clarke from the Promoting Wellbeing Team at orlae.clarke@southerntrust.hscni.net.