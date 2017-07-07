Banbridge Specsavers training for post-operative cataract care

Specsavers has further enhanced its range of eye care services by providing their professional staff with bespoke training in post-operative cataract management

Over 70 optometrists from Specsavers 23 businesses across Northern Ireland, including the Banbridge branch, attended the training programme facilitated by leading Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon Professor Jonathan Moore and his team at Cathedral Eye Clinic, Belfast.

Wayne Watson, optometrist and store director at Specsavers Banbridge, explained: “Specsavers stores provide a range of eyecare services to help maintain eye health. Cataracts are a very common condition particularly in older people.

“Initially stronger reading glasses and brighter reading lights can help improve daily life but eventually surgery will be necessary.

“This surgery can be provided though the NHS or privately in a clinic such as Cathedral Eye Clinic.

“Either way post-operative care is very important and Specsavers optometrists are continually updating their skills and knowledge to provide the very best service to our customers.”

Professor Moore is a well-respected leader in the field of cataract surgery both as a practising surgeon and as a researcher and trainer for surgeons and optometrists across the world. He is also Medical Director of Cathedral Eye Clinic.

“Cataract surgery is relatively simple and is virtually painless,” explained Professor Moore. “Problems are rare but as with any surgery risks are carried.

“Post-operative care is very important for successful healing.

“Given the easy local access patients have with their Specsavers stores it is very helpful that their optometrists have the skills and knowledge to support these patients during the post-operative period.

“We were delighted to provide this unique training and look forward to an ongoing working relationship with the Specsavers stores in Northern Ireland.”

Specsavers advise that an eye test should be carried out at least every two years. However, symptoms such as blurred, cloudy or misty vision may indicate developing cataracts. Any changes in vision which impair sight should be checked out immediately.