GP practice warns that it will not tolerate online abuse

Banbridge Group Surgery has issued a reminder that it takes “a zero tolerance approach” to people abusing surgery staff - in person, over the telephone or on social media websites.

Following a recent incident when a member of the public was removed from a GP’s list after posting comments on Facebook, a spokesperson for the surgery said there has been an “increase in members of the public abusing surgery staff” via online forums.

“Banbridge Group Surgery operates a zero tolerance approach towards the abuse of staff, in person, over the telephone and via online forums. This is in line with the Health and Social Care Board’s guidance.

“Anyone abusing members of staff in this way may be removed from the practice list and legal action may be taken if deemed necessary,” the spokesperson said.