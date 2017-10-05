Ghostly goings on at the Gallery

It’s no tricks and all treats at the FE McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge this Halloween with a host of hauntingly fabulous happenings for grisly girls and ghastly guys.

The spooktacular fun begins on Saturday, October 28 with Creepy Cauldron’s when children can get into the spirit of Halloween by crafting a wonderfully weird clay cauldron, perfect for collecting all their ghastly goodies when out trick or treating. A workshop for children aged 4 – 6 years will run from 10am – 12pm and for 7 – 11 years from 2pm – 4pm.

Kids will be hauntingly happy at Halloween Art Attack on Monday, October 30 from 10am – 12pm. Children aged 4 – 6 years will create paper lanterns, make a spooky spider or witches hat to wear and construct yarn wrap mummies and spider webs to decorate their home! For 7 – 11 year olds the scares continue from 2pm – 4pm when they get creatively creepy making dastardly decorations including a screamingly sensational stained glass window.

The ghoulish art antics continue on Tuesday, October 31 with a ‘Crazy Capes’ workshop where young spooksters can design and make their own spine-chilling costume cape for the ultimate Halloween dress up. Workshops for children aged 4 – 6 years will run from 10am – 12pm and 7 – 11 years from 2pm – 4pm.

Things get a little less spooky on Saturday, November 4 from 10am – 12pm with a colourful Creative Autumn Arts workshop for 5 – 7 year olds. Children will have lots of fun learning to make a leaf sun catcher and experimenting with autumn themed prints. This inspirational workshop will help children take a creative view of the world around them, looking at what nature provides, particularly in autumn, and how the seasons rich colours encourages artists everywhere!

The day continues with an Autumn Art & Design workshop for 8 – 12 year olds from 2pm – 4pm. This seasonal themed workshop is aimed to promote individual creativity, teaching design skills including using line, colour and space to create an autumn inspired canvas artwork and a paper collage still life.

The cost for all workshops is £5 per child and advance booking is essential. All materials are provided and participants are welcome to bring along a drink and snack. It is also advisable to wear suitable clothing.

For further information or to book a place on any of the events contact F.E. McWilliam Gallery & Studio on T: 028 4062 3322 Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm and Sunday 1pm – 5pm or E: info@femcwilliam.com. Details on all activities and exhibitions can be found at www.femcwilliam.com or www.facebook.com/femcwilliamgallery