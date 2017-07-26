Germinal NI appoints Banbridge man as its new general manager

Germinal Northern Ireland (NI) has recently appointed David Little to General Manager at their headquarters in Banbridge.

Germinal has key relationships with the Institute of Biological Environmental and Rural Science (IBERS) in Wales which plays host to their impressive science based research protocol.

Their market leading products such as the Aber High Sugar Grass (HSG) mixtures, forage brassicas, and amenity mixtures are widely used by farmers throughout Northern Ireland.

In his new capacity as General Manager, David said he is looking forward to working with the Germinal NI team on the challenges that lie ahead.

David stated: “I hope to steer the business further towards helping farmers maximise production from forage, and continue to provide expert advice on incorporating the best grass varieties into their farming system”.

David, a Graduate from College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is a Banbridge native having grown up on a beef farm, and joined Germinal in 2012.

Germinal’s grass and clover varieties are distributed worldwide in Europe, North and South America, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and the company is one of the shining lights in the GB and Ireland agribusiness sector.