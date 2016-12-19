Georgina’s parents welcome group’s latest donation

The parents of a Dromara girl who suffers from a rare metabolic condition have thanked the Hampshire Down (Ireland) Society for the latest in a series of charity donations.

Georgina Bailey (11) attends Great Ormond Street Hospital for treatment of her hyperinsulinism and associated epilepsy, and it’s to the Childrens’ Hyperinsulinism Fund, based at the London hospital, that the Hampshire Down Society has donated another £200.

Georgina also recently visited the Dromara farm of John and Olive Mercer, the latter treasurer of Hampshire Down (Ireland).

The youngster’s parents, Christine and William Bailey, thanked the society for what they called its generous support for a fund that must raise some £50,000 a year to pay for a research assistant and hospital equipment.

“These funds will be used for desperately needed research into all aspects of Hyperinsulinism . . , said the Baileys. To find out more about Hyperinsulinism, e-mail info@hi-fund.org or go to www.hi-fund.org.