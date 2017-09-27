Fundraiser set up after schoolgirl’s tragic death exceeds target in just two days

A campaign to raise funds to buy life-saving defibrillators for two Dromore primary schools has surpassed its target - just two days after it was launched.

The fundraising drive, set up following the tragic sudden death of local schoolgirl Isobel Anderson, has seen hundreds of people make donations via collection buckets located in the SuperValu store on Banbridge Road and a JustGiving page online.

Karen Long, a supervisor at SuperValu, and her neighbour Gary Barlow, who set up the JustGiving page, say they have already raised enough money to purchase defibrillators for Dromore Central Primary and St Coleman’s Primary. But they are determined to continue fundraising in a bid to raise enough money to buy defibrillators for a number of other local schools.

“We have passed our £2,500 target already; people have been very generous,” Karen said. “But there are other schools that could be doing with a children’s defibrillator so we are going to keep going.”

Karen and her colleagues are now planning a static cycle fundraiser in-store in a bid to raise more funds.

To make a donation to the fundraising campaign call into the SuperValu store in Dromore or check out the JustGiving page here.

• Read related story - School community left heartbroken by sudden death of popular pupil