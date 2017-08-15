Free health check clinic coming to town

Banbridge people are being urged to get a free health check at a special clinic being held in the community.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart is to host one of two health clinics planned for her Upper Bann constituency in Banbridge in early September.

To help improve the wellbeing of her constituents she has partnered with the Clear Pharmacy chain to bring them to the local community with the potential for further events across Upper Bann .

Two locations, Mourneview Community House, Lurgan (10.00am - 12.30pm) and Cline Road Community House, Banbridge (2.00pm - 4.00pm) will be the venues on 14th September.

If these are oversubscribed it is anticipated that more will be held in other venues and in other towns and villages in the area.

The appointments last 15 minutes each and can be booked via the MLA’s office.

During this time you will get you general health assessed and blood pressure, BMI and glucose level tested.

Talking about these clinics Carla Lockhart said, “This is a great initiative by Clear Pharmacy to bring these health clinics to local communities.

“I had no hesitation in asking them to come to the area as many people are reluctant to ask their GP or don’t get the time to go see them.

“I would highly recommend anyone who hasn’t had their general health checked to call my office and make an appointment on 02838 310088.”