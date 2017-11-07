Fined for speeding

A 69-year-old woman was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Helen Gertrude Draffin, Dromore Road, Lurgan, was also given three points.

The court heard she was detected travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the Newforge Road. A fixed penalty was offered but was not taken up in the specified time.

The defendant did not appear in court but submitted her licence and in a letter explained the background to the matter. She had no previous convictions.