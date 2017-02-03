Fined for being drunk in charge

A 26-year-old man was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for being drunk in charge of a vehicle on October 14 last year.

Tautvidas Bagdonas, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon was also given ten points. For not having insurance on the same date he was fined £200.

The court heard that when police saw a vehicle at Russell Drive in Lurgan checks revealed there was no insurance in place. They spoke to the defendant who was with the vehicle and could smell alcohol. A blood test gave a reading of 100 – the limit is 80.

The defendant later attended at the police station with an insurance certificate - taken out four days after he was stopped.