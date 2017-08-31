Fine after getting in pushing and shoving match

A 21-year-old man who was involved in a ‘pushing and shoving match’ in Portadown was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

Andrew McGivern, Festival Road, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 8 this year at 2am police on duty in Portadown noticed four males who were intoxicated begin an argument with each other.

McGivern was seen to push another male who pushed back in retaliation.

Both admitted pushing but neither of them wanted to make a complaint.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that he had come out of a bar and there was an altercation between some males one of whom was a friend of McGivern.

He added that his client when over and got involving in a pushing and shoving match.