Festive evening with society

Members of Banbridge Historical Society will be celebrating the festive season by holding their Christmas Dinner in the Belmont Hotel on Thursday December 7 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

There will be a choice of menu comprising of chicken, beef or a vegetarian option. The price is a very reasonable £17.50 for the meal and entertainment. If you have not already booked, and wish to do so, or want more details, contact Florence Chambers on 028 92693289, mob. 07718820851 and don’t forget, visitors to Banbridge Historical Society are always made very welcome.

After a good meal the dinners in for a rare treat because Ciaran Mulholland has been persuaded to join them for the evening.

When he was 11 years of age Ciaran found an old, three quarters size fiddle under his Granny’s bed and after that there was no holding him back.

He has since developed into a fine traditional fiddle player. He is well known to Banbridge audiences, not only for the skill of his playing, but also for his humour.

Ciaran and Liz Weir obtained Arts Council Funding to produce ‘A Dead Man’s Penny’, which has been well received. When in Banbridge, Liz introduced Ciaran to local storyteller Doreen McBride and found instant rapport. As a result Ciaran and Doreen decided they’d enjoy working together and subsequently played to a capacity audience for Friends of the Grand Opera House, in Belfast.

After dinner Ciaran will be playing Christmas tunes and Doreen will read comic verse.