Fan in dock over Celtic v. Paris Saint-Germain pitch incident

A Portadown football fan has pleaded guilty to two charges after running onto the pitch during a Celtic match and assaulting a player.

John Hatton (21), of Churchill Park, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) following the incident the previous day.

According to reports from STV News, Hatton ran through the players in the first half of the European fixture at Celtic Park before being led away by stewards.

The incident took place during Celtic’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

STV News reported that the charges were described as “very serious” during the defendant’s court appearance.

Hatton pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour at football and threatening communications under the Scotland Act 2012 and to a second charge of assault.

The case was adjourned for background reports and Hatton was ordered to appear again at Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 11.

He was granted bail with the condition that he does not attend any football match involving any Scottish Premier League or Scottish League Club, any English or Welsh League Club, any club from the English conference or any international match in Scotland, England or Wales.

There is also a continued imposition of consideration of a football ban and this will be decided on October 11.

European football’s governing body UEFA has instigated disciplinary proceedings against Celtic FC over the field invasion and will hold a hearing on October 19.

The football body has also charged Paris Saint-Germain after seats were broken at the game, in which Celtic were defeated 5-0 by the French team.