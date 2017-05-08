A 26-year-old man who exposed himself on ten different occasions was placed on the Sex Offenders Register last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kieran Nelson, whose address was given as Bayview Park, Gawley’s Gate, Craigavon, was also put on probation for two years.

He admitted ten charges of intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see him and be caused alarm or distress.

The offences happened on October 17, 18, 19, 24, 26 and 29 and November 2, 7, 8, 9 last year.

Nelson had pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier sitting of the court and sentencing adjourned until last Wednesday for probation reports.

No details of the background to the offending were given at last week’s court.

A barrister representing Nelson said that a probation order, as suggested in the report, would seem appropriate. The defendant had no record.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that she took into account Nelson had pleaded guilty and had no record but certified the offences as so serious they merited a community based disposal.

Imposing the two year probation period she told the defendant that he has to co-operate with probation and actively participate in any programme they put forward.

She warned him if he did not co-operate and came back to court the probation order would be replaced with a period of immediate custody.

“If you had kept a certain part of your anatomy in private you wouldn’t be in this position today,” added the judge.

She also placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.